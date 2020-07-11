Left Menu
UP govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity: CM

There was not a single Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit or N95 mask manufacturing unit in the state before the lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was imposed, but now it has 43 such units that have the capacity to export PPE kits, he said while speaking at the India Global Week 2020 webinar. Uttar Pradesh has a population of 23-24 crore, which is highest in the country, but has recorded 30,000 coronavirus cases and 800 fatalities related to the infection, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 23:19 IST
The US has a population of over 30crore, but has recorded nearly 1.35 lakh fatalities. India, which has a population of over 130crore, has recorded nearly 20,000 deaths, Adityanath said. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh has a population of 23-24 crore, which is highest in the country, but has recorded 30,000 coronavirus cases and 800 fatalities related to the infection, he said.

Uttar Pradesh has a population of 23-24 crore, which is highest in the country, but has recorded 30,000 coronavirus cases and 800 fatalities related to the infection, he said. The US has a population of over 30crore, but has recorded nearly 1.35 lakh fatalities. India, which has a population of over 130crore, has recorded nearly 20,000 deaths, Adityanath said.

He added that his state conducts 45,000 tests every day. The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh had to deal with several challenges while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first phase of the lockdown, it was the Tablighi Jamaat incident and in the second phase, over 40 lakh migrant labourers returned to the state, Adityanath said.

"To deal with economic challenges arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has turned adversity into an opportunity through planning and strategy," he said. Ever since the process of 'Unlock' began in June, eight lakh industrial units, employing 50 lakh labourers, have resumed operations in the state, Adityanath said.

The central government had imposed the nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The 'Unlock' procedure, under which the Centre has allowed several relaxations, began from June 8. The chief minister said 40 lakh migrant workers who had returned to Uttar Pradesh have been linked to employment opportunities in the state and added that 11 lakh migrant workers have been absorbed in the medium, small and micro Enterprises.

With the help of the Centre, 2.4 lakh industrial units got loans worth Rs 5,900 crore, Adityanath said. "So, the people of Uttar Pradesh have been getting employment in their own state. Those coming out of quarantine centres are being linked to employment," he said.

To a question on what if migrant workers want to go out of the state for employment, Adityanath said if they want to go back, arrangements will be made accordingly. "Those who want to go back, our priority is that they get a guarantee of social and economic security and a panel has been constituted under the state finance minister to work on this. If they want to go back to a safe environment, then we will make arrangements to send them back as well," he said. During the webinar, Adityanath said there were immense possibilities in the state which can be realised with the help of experience and expertise of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

He exhorted them to contribute to the development of the state. Praising the initiative of virtual dialogue under the prevailing conditions, he said it would help strengthen economic ties between different countries.

The chief minister said that his government was committed to giving momentum to the economic activities hit by COVID-19.

