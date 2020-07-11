574 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in Rajasthan

There were six more novel coronavirus deaths and 574 new cases in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 503 and tally to 23,748, the Health Department said. Jaipur registered two more COVID-19 deaths, while there was a fatality each in Ajmer, Hanumangarh, Kota and Udaipur district, it said.

Out of the 574 new infections, 105 were from Bikaner, followed by 81 in Jodhpur and 53 in Jaipur, the department said. As many as 17,869 patients have recovered and there are 5,376 active cases at present, it said.

Alwar and Jalore registered 45 more cases each, followed by 36 in Udaipur, 30 in Barmer, 28 in Nagaur and 24 in Bharatpur. Twenty-three more people are afflicted with the disease in Pali district, followed by 18 in Sirohi and 14 in Rajsamand districts.

Three patients from other states have also tested positive for COVID-19. PTI SDA HMB.