Prime land retrieved in J&K's Samba, several structures demolished

Prime land retrieved in J&K's Samba, several structures demolishedPTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 00:39 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday demolished several concrete structures during an anti-encroachment drive along the Jammu-Pathankot highway and retrieved 11.25 acres of prime land worth crores, an official said
The drive was carried out at Birpur village near Bari Brahmana, the spokesperson said
He said the land is situated adjoining the highway connecting Jammu-Samba and the market value is estimated to be around Rs 90 crore. PTI TASHMB
