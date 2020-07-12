Prime land retrieved in J&K's Samba, several structures demolished

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday demolished several concrete structures during an anti-encroachment drive along the Jammu-Pathankot highway and retrieved 11.25 acres of prime land worth crores, an official said

The drive was carried out at Birpur village near Bari Brahmana, the spokesperson said

He said the land is situated adjoining the highway connecting Jammu-Samba and the market value is estimated to be around Rs 90 crore. PTI TASHMB