COVID-19: Rajasthan issues regulations on inter-state movement of persons

Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed restrictions on inter-state movement of persons, in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the State. As per an order issued on Saturday, those going out of Rajasthan will have to obtain passes from authorities. People travelling by road shall be screened at check post to be established on state borders.

"Those arriving at airports, railway stations and bus stands within Rajasthan will be screened. All persons who intend to move outside the State shall be required to obtain a pass from the nearby government offices," read the order by the state's home department. In case of personal emergency, persons shall be exempted from the requirement of a pass for travel outside the State, the order said.

Also, people travelling by scheduled flights, trains and state roadways buses on July 12, with a prior confirmed reservation, will be exempted from the requirement of passes, the order said. Rajasthan reported 170 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of positive cases to 23,344, according to a health bulletin issued by the state health department.

Two deaths were also reported on Saturday, the health department said. So far, 499 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 5,211 active cases in the state. (ANI)