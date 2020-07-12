Left Menu
Development News Edition

With highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,49,553

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 10:27 IST
With highest single-day spike of 28,637 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,49,553
India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country.

Maharashtra with 2,46,600 cases continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state has 99,499 active cases while 1,36,985 patients have been cured and discharged so far. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 10,116. Tamil Nadu with 1,34,226 cases, including 46,413 active ones, is the next worst affected in the country. While the number of cured and discharged patients is at 85,915 in the state, the toll due to the disease is at 1,898.

The national capital has recorded 1,10,921 confirmed cases so far. However, the number of active cases in Delhi is at 19,895 and 87,692 patients have been cured and discharged so far. With 3,334 deaths being reported due to COVID-19 in the city. (ANI)

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No masks on red carpet as Taiwan logs few cases

Taiwan wrapped up an annual film festival with an awards ceremony on Saturday night as it holds more public events after keeping its coronavirus outbreak to a few hundred cases. Actors and others lined up for photo shoots with no social dis...

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain wishes for speedy recovery of Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan

The French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday joined the list of fans wishing for a speedy recovery of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Emmanuel ...

595 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha on Sunday reported 595 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13,121 in the state, informed the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha Government. Out of the total, 4,677 are active cases, wh...

Dalai Lama is welcome to visit, says Taiwan

Taiwan would welcome a visit by exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, its foreign ministry has said, adding that any invitation would be handled under relevant rules if a request to visit is received, reported Radio Free Asia, a U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020