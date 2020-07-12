Delhi, adjoining states likely to receive rainfall in next 2 hours

Delhi and its adjoining states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive rains in the next two hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain with wind speed 30-60 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Meerut, Rohtak, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida during the next two hours," the MeT department's tweet read.

The weather forecasting agency has further predicted that heavy falls are also very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours. (ANI)