Delhi govt asks DMs to document their initiatives to deal with COVID-19 situation

The Delhi government has asked all the district magistrates to document initiatives taken by them in their respective areas to deal with the COVID-19 situation, a move aimed at showcasing efforts to control the infection, officials said. The DMs have been asked to also mention the difficulties they faced while executing new initiatives in their districts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A senior government official said several districts have taken effective steps to ramp up medical infrastructure to take other measures, including an application for robust surveillance and testing facilities on a bus. For instance, the South Delhi district administration has set up 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, one of the "largest" such facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. It approached several agencies to set up this facility. Similarly, a 500-bed COVID care facility was set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in East Delhi. Also, in North West district, railway coaches were converted into insolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

In several districts, hotels were converted into COVID care facilities. An artificial intelligence-enabled coronavirus mobile testing clinic bus was launched last month. There were eleven districts in the national capital.

"The need was felt to showcase all such initiatives taken by the district magistrates so that their efforts are reflected in documents. "All the DMs have been asked to make proper documentation of these initiatives introduced by them to deal with the COVID-19 situation," an official told PTI.

He said that although no deadline has been fixed for DMs to prepare such documents, they have been asked to come up with it as soon as possible. "Authorities in districts are busy with routine works to ensure all things are in order. We will soon prepare a detailed document of our initiatives taken by us and submit the same," said a district magistrate who did not wish to be named.

Another DM said that they will submit this document in the next 15 days. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.1 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334.

Thirty-four deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.