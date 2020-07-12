Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt asks DMs to document their initiatives to deal with COVID-19 situation

The Delhi government has asked all the district magistrates to document initiatives taken by them in their respective areas to deal with the COVID-19 situation, a move aimed at showcasing efforts to control the infection, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 12:48 IST
Delhi govt asks DMs to document their initiatives to deal with COVID-19 situation

The Delhi government has asked all the district magistrates to document initiatives taken by them in their respective areas to deal with the COVID-19 situation, a move aimed at showcasing efforts to control the infection, officials said. The DMs have been asked to also mention the difficulties they faced while executing new initiatives in their districts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A senior government official said several districts have taken effective steps to ramp up medical infrastructure to take other measures, including an application for robust surveillance and testing facilities on a bus. For instance, the South Delhi district administration has set up 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, one of the "largest" such facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. It approached several agencies to set up this facility.  Similarly, a 500-bed COVID care facility was set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in East Delhi. Also, in North West district, railway coaches were converted into insolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

In several districts, hotels were converted into COVID care facilities. An artificial intelligence-enabled coronavirus mobile testing clinic bus was launched last month. There were eleven districts in the national capital.

"The need was felt to showcase all such initiatives taken by the district magistrates so that their efforts are reflected in documents. "All the DMs have been asked to make proper documentation of these initiatives introduced by them to deal with the COVID-19 situation," an official told PTI.

He said that although no deadline has been fixed for DMs to prepare such documents, they have been asked to come up with it as soon as possible. "Authorities in districts are busy with routine works to ensure all things are in order. We will soon prepare a detailed document of our initiatives taken by us and submit the same," said a district magistrate who did not wish to be named.

Another DM said that they will submit this document in the next 15 days. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,781 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.1 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,334.

Thirty-four deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 6,615 new cases of coronavirus

Russia on Sunday reported 6,615 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162. The countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said 130 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death tol...

Haasan wishes Amitabh speedy recovery, tells him to become a wellness icon

Top actor and Makkal Needhi Maiamchief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchanand his son Abishek Bachchan a speedy recovery from COVID-19and wanted the acclaimed actor to become an icon for survivaland wellness as wellI wis...

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's pro-democracy primaries

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the citys pro-democracy camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll. The exercise is bei...

Christina Perri expecting second child after miscarriage

Singer Christina Perri has announced that she and husband, reporter Paul Costabile are set to become parents for the second time. A Thousand Years hitmaker and Costabile, both 33, are already parents to daughter Carmella, two.Perri took to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020