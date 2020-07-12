GPCB official held by Guj ACB with Rs 5L unaccounted cash

A Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) official was held by the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly with Rs 5.06 lakh in unaccounted cash, an official said on Sunday. BG Sutreja, an environmental engineer at the GPCB's Jamnagar office, was held on Saturday under the Prevention of Corruption Act after he failed to give a satisfactory explanation of the cash found with him, the ACB official said.

"He was arrested under section 13(1) (b) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act for criminal misconduct by a public servant," said Inspector RN Patel of ACB, Gandhinagar. "We found Rs 5.06 lakh in his possession when we conducted a search in Gandhinagar. He used to go to his home in Gandhinagar every week from Jamnagar. His explanation about the cash was unsatisfactory," he added.

As a precautionary measure, Sutreja's samples have been sent for coronavirus testing, the official added..