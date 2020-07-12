UP minister tests positive for COVID-19

UP minister tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 14:31 IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said
Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday." "The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he said.
