One killed as car rams into tree in Greater Noida

A woman was killed and four others, including a child, were injured after their car rammed into a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida early on Sunday, police said. The driver allegedly dozed off while driving and the car rammed into the tree along the road in Sector 144, under Surajpur police station limits, the police said. According to officials, the passengers were travelling from Bihar to Delhi and were passing through Gautam Buddh Nagar when the incident took place.

"The speeding car rammed into the tree when its driver apparently dozed off. The woman in the car died while her family members, including a child, and the driver got injured," a police official said. The injured were hospitalised for treatment while the dead body was sent for autopsy and further proceedings were underway, the police added.