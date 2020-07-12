BSF plants over 40,000 saplings in Jammu region

Left Menu
Over 40,000 saplings were planted by Border Security Force personnel in their campus areas and various border outposts in Jammu region on Sunday, a spokesperson said. Inspector General of BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal led the drive by planting saplings at the frontier headquarters here, he said. All BSF campuses under the frontier, sector headquarters and BOPs took active part in the mega plantation drive of 40,620 saplings of different plants, the spokesperson said.

All BSF campuses under the frontier, sector headquarters and BOPs took active part in the mega plantation drive of 40,620 saplings of different plants, the spokesperson said. “We are grateful to the J&K government for giving plants free of cost. In addition, Chief Income Tax Commissioner, B K Jha contributed 15,000 plants to BSF frontier headquarter Jammu to promote greenery in the campuses,” he said.

The BSF has set a target of planting about two lakh plants as it is committed to keep the area green, neat and clean, the spokesperson added..

