Take all necessary measures to combat COVID-19 spread in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to take all necessary measures and precautions to combat the COVID-19 threat in the Valley. Singh, minister of state in Prime Minister’s Office, issued these directions while chairing a meeting here to review, monitor and evaluate the evolving situation due to the spike in coronavirus cases in the Kashmir division.

He asked the authorities to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown guidelines for the safety of people. He also directed the officials to advise people to follow all the precautions and guidelines laid by the Centre to successfully fight the coronavirus. Singh stressed for devising an effective strategy to overcome the spread of the disease.

While appreciating the efforts made by the administration and health professionals regarding the COVID-19 management, the minister advised the medical professionals to put in their best efforts in this time of the crisis with added zeal and dedication. He asked the divisional administration to prepare some fresh guidelines in consultation with health professionals and the same are publicised for the safety of people to avoid the further spread of disease.

Singh also interacted with deputy commissioners of Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian and Kulgam through video conferencing and sought their suggestions and opinions with regard to COVID-19 containment. Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Duloo apprised the minister about the present situation and the measures undertaken for containment and management of the pandemic.