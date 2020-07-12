Left Menu
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-07-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 19:24 IST
38 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Muzaffarnagar

Thirty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 144, officials said. The new cases include 11 inmates of the district jail, six employees of UP Power Corporation Limited and seven police personnel, they said.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, the Health department had received 839 results of samples, of which 38 were positive for COVID-19. The district magistrate also said eight more coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection.

All 38 patients who tested positive are being shifted to a COVID hospital in Begarazpur, officials said..

