Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala has become 'hub' of smuggling gold, alleges Chennithala

With the premier investigating agency probing the case, having arrested key accused, including the alleged kingpin Swapna Suresh, Chennithala said NIA should investigate the possible role of government officials. Referring to the removal of IAS officer M Sivasankar as principal secretary to the Chief Minister and IT Secretary after his name emerged in the case, the senior Congress leader alleged that the action itself speaks about the link of the gold smuggling mafia with the state government.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:08 IST
Kerala has become 'hub' of smuggling gold, alleges Chennithala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sharpening his attack against the CPI(M)-led LDF government over the sensational gold smuggling case, Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala has alleged Kerala has become a 'hub' of smuggling of the yellow metal and wants the NIA to expand its ambit of probe. With the premier investigating agency probing the case, having arrested key accused, including the alleged kingpin Swapna Suresh, Chennithala said NIA should investigate the possible role of government officials.

Referring to the removal of IAS officer M Sivasankar as principal secretary to the Chief Minister and IT Secretary after his name emerged in the case, the senior Congress leader alleged that the action itself speaks about the link of the gold smuggling mafia with the state government. "The Chief Minister was forced to remove the officer from the post of his principal secretary following the emergence of some telling evidence of his links with Swapna," Chennithala told PTI.

"I don't think any state government agency would carry out a free and fair probe into the illegal nexus between mafia and ruling dispensation," he alleged. Therefore, the NIA should expand its probe in the case covering the possible role of the higher ups in the state government, he said.

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, is among the four accused booked by the NIA in the smuggling of 30 kg of gold through diplomatic baggage, which arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5. The gold, valued at around Rs 15 crore, was seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

Swapna, Sarith and Sandeep Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been arraigned as accused. The Congress leader said the state government did not act against the gold smuggling mafia despite the Opposition raising it in the state Assembly and about the threat to the state's economy due to the illegal trade of the yellow metal.

Chennithala said if the state government had used its effective powers under the new GST regime, the state exchequer would have got around Rs 3,000 crore as tax annually. "But the state could collect only Rs 300 crore annually.

This is the result of the state government's less interest in the matter," he said. "The state's police department also did not take any concrete action against the mafia. It is because of the illegal nexus between ruling party politicians, mafia, and officials. As a result, the state has become a hub of global gold smuggling mafia under the CPI(M)-led rule," he alleged.

Earlier, the NIA had registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the matter and said it has taken up the probe as the case has international linkages and since initial inquiries revealed the proceeds of the smuggled gold could be used for financing terrorism in India. Also, as the case pertains to smuggling of a large quantity of gold into India from offshore locations, threatening the economic stability and national security of the country, it amounts to a terrorist act as stated in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Vijayan has come under strong opposition criticism over the gold smuggling case, with the Congress and BJP staging protests targeting the left government and demanding the chief minister's resignation after Suresh was found to be working in the state IT department, a portfolio held by him. She had been sacked after her name surfaced in connection with the smuggling.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

Health News Roundup: WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic; U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record for third day in a row, up over 62,500 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbia, Kosovo leaders in new talks face same old issues

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo resumed talks Sunday aimed at normalizing their long-strained relations, more than 20 years after Belgrade sent troops into its former territory to crush an uprising by ethnic Albanian separatists. Serbian P...

J-K to welcome tourists arriving by air from next week

Days after opening parks and gardens to the public, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to open the tourism sector in a phased manner with effect from Tuesday but limiting it to tourists arriving by air only. However, i...

ITBP plants 7,000 saplings in Himachal Pradesh

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP planted about 7,000 saplings in Himachal Pradesh as part of a mega plantation drive of the CAPFs on Sunday, officials said. The troops of the force undertook the plantation drive in Shimla, Kinnaur, Sangl...

Balkrishna Ind explores new markets to import chemical, raw material

Tyre maker Balkrishna Industries has started looking at other markets to import chemicals and raw material, as it seeks to reduce its dependency on China amid the governments call to make domestic economy self-reliant, a senior company offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020