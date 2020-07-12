Left Menu
Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch

The Indian troops also retaliated and the cross-border firing at Nowshera sector of Rajouri, and Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch was going on when last reports were received, the officials said. "At about 1930 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:03 IST
The Pakistan Army shelled forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday evening, officials said. The Indian troops also retaliated and the cross-border firing at Nowshera sector of Rajouri, and Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch was going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

"At about 1930 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," a defense spokesperson said. A police official said Pakistan also targeted forward villages and posts along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch.

"The firing and shelling from across the border started around 1945 hours and was still going on," the official said. There was no report of any casualty in any of the three sector, he added.

