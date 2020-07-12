Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister visits COVID-19 hospital in Hyderabad; Assures support from Centre

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy visited the designated COVID-19 Gandhi Hospital here and took stock of the ground situation, assuring doctors andothers of the Centre's support in the fight against the pandemic. The Union Minister interacted with doctors, paramedical staff and patients and enquired about the facilities being provided and measures being taken to handle the pandemic besides inspecting the hygiene conditions, an official release said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 21:29 IST
Union Minister visits COVID-19 hospital in Hyderabad; Assures support from Centre

Raising concern over complaints of overcharging by private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Telangana, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the state government should initiate necessary action. He stressed the need for effective monitoring of such facilities by the government as lack of supervision was leading to fleecing of patients.

"I received complaints that private hospitals are charging exorbitantly from coronavirus patients to the tune of lakhs of rupees...," the Union Minister of State for Home said at a Virtual Press Conference. He pointed out that it was the responsibility of the state government to boost public trust in government-run hospitals while regulating private hospitals.

"I request the Telangana government to take steps to restore confidence of people in government-run hospitals. The Centre is ready to extend any help required by the state," Reddy said. He suggested that elected representatives who tested positive for COVID-19, should take treatment at government hospitals.

Advising the state government to expedite the process of "tracing, testing and treating," he said strict measures have to be adopted to curb the spread of the virus in the state. He claimed that the mortality rate across the country was less due to the effective measures taken by the central government.

Reacting to allegations of low COVID-19 tests conducted by the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, Reddy said compared to other states, the number of tests carried out in Telangana were less. According to the Union Minister, the Centre has provided 600 ventilators to Telangana while over 250 ventilators in state-run Gandhi Hospital are vacant.

The government should contemplate why the public was apprehensive about getting treatment for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital even as over 250 ventilators were vacant there, he said. Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy visited the designated COVID-19 Gandhi Hospital here and took stock of the ground situation, assuring doctors andothers of the Centre's support in the fight against the pandemic.

The Union Minister interacted with doctors, paramedical staff and patients and enquired about the facilities being provided and measures being taken to handle the pandemic besides inspecting the hygiene conditions, an official release said. He inspected the premises for hygiene and asked the hospital administration to give utmost importance to cleanliness.

He appreciated the efforts of doctors and other healthcare personnel of the hospital, which also functions as a COVID care centre, and "expressed gratitude for their godly service boosting their morale," it said. Reddy, who represents Secunderabad constituency here in Lok Sabha, assured the patients and the doctors of all possible support from the Central government, it added.

As on Saturday, Telangana's COVID-19 tally stood at 33,402 with 348 deaths..

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Palace's Zaha subjected to online racial abuse

Crystal Palaces Wilfried Zaha has been subjected to racist abuse on social media and the forward shared screenshots ahead of Sundays Premier League game at Aston Villa.The Ivory Coast international tweeted images of the messages he received...

India procuring 72,000 assault rifles from the US as part of infantry modernisation

The Indian Army is fast-tracking the procurement of 72,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles for its troops from the United States as part of infantry modernisation, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. The procurement is taking plac...

Pilot rebels, claims support of 30 Cong MLAs

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of over 30 Congress MLAs and some independents. The statement released on Pilots WhatsApp group claimed that the Ashok Gehlot-l...

West Bengal: BSF rescues Bangladeshi woman, child from human traffickers

The Border Security Force BSF has rescued one young Bangladeshi woman along with her child from human traffickers in West Bengals Gojadanga area.According to the BSF, the woman and her child were rescued from human traffickers in the area o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020