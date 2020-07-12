NIA arrests 2 in Pune for alleged links with IS-Khorasan

The National Investigation Agency(NIA) has arrested two persons, including a woman, from Punein Maharashtra in connection with a case pertainingtoactivities ofthe Islamic State Khorasan Province module, asenior police officer said on Sunday

"An NIA team arrested two people from Kondhwa andYerawada areas of Pune in connection with a case aboutactivitiesofthe Islamic State KhorasanProvince, which is aterrorist organisation," he said while refusing to elaborate

He said the city police provided logistical support tothe NIA team.