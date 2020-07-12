Convert every situation into an opportunity: Khattar to youth on COVID-19

Left Menu
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged the youth of the state that they should not let the uncertainties arising due to COVID-19 pandemic dampen their zeal in life but convert every such situation into an opportunity.

Updated: 12-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 22:21 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged the youth of the state that they should not let the uncertainties arising due to COVID-19 pandemic dampen their zeal in life but convert every such situation into an opportunity. He also said the government has taken a number of initiatives to combat the coronavirus threat in the state.

“...We have to convert every situation into an opportunity,” Khattar said during a webinar on the theme 'COVID-19 challenges and opportunities'. The programme saw the participation of about 400 experts from fields like medicine, law, industry, education and agriculture. Besides, students also took part in the online event.

Saying that every crisis situation presents an opportunity, the chief minister during the question-answer session shared a long list of initiatives taken by the state government in both pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios and also gave an overview of the upcoming schemes and policies being formulated by the state government, a statement issued here said.   On a question whether Yoga should be taught in schools, he said, “We will definitely work on this suggestion.” Hitting out at the previous Congress regime, Khattar alleged, “Corruption was rampant in all spheres, be it in granting jobs, making transfers or giving Change of Land Use licences. But when our government came, we ensured transparency.” “If I talk about jobs -- it used to be said during previous regimes that 'bina parchi, bina kharchi' nothing is possible, which meant bribes had to be given to secure jobs -- but during our time jobs are being given on the basis of merit. “Earlier, transfer and CLU industry was flourishing. It used to be called 'BBC Udyog' (industry), which meant Badli (transfers), Bartiya (recruitments), and C meant for CLU,” he said.

He also said most citizen-delivery services are now available online, thus reducing human interface and subsequently corruption. Khattar also claimed that during the BJP-led government's rule, Haryana has emerged as a favourite investment destination.

During the last one year, Rs 2.2 lakh crore worth investments have materialised with potential to generate 5.5 lakh jobs, he added. The chief minister said about 70 lakh students are being taught online so that there is no academic loss to them due to the coronavirus pandemic. Education is being also imparted through television.

About state government's plans for students returning from abroad due to the pandemic, he assured that all such students would get admission in “best” colleges and universities of the state. Khattar said to make the youth skilled and employable, a first of its kind Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU) has been established.  He also said 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana' crop diversification scheme has been launched to save water. He said Distress Ration Tokens (DRTs) have been distributed to provide ration to those people who do not have any meal card.

