Employ youths who returned due to lockdown in construction of AIIMS in Assam: Sonowal to contractor

The chief minister reviewed the progress of the construction of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari in Kamrup district and also held a meeting with officials of the construction firm. "Once completed, this institution will transform Assam into a medical hub of not only the Northeast region but entire Southeast Asia," he said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 00:28 IST
Employ youths who returned due to lockdown in construction of AIIMS in Assam: Sonowal to contractor

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday asked the construction firm building the AIIMS near here to engage local youth who have returned to the state due to the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. The chief minister reviewed the progress of the construction of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari in Kamrup district and also held a meeting with officials of the construction firm.

"Once completed, this institution will transform Assam into a medical hub of not only the Northeast region but entire Southeast Asia," he said. The first phase of construction would be completed within its stipulated deadline of June 2021 and the second phase by June 2022, he said.

The chief minister also directed state government departments to extend full cooperation in the construction of AIIMS. He reviewed the status of installation of power substations, drainage layout for releasing stormwater coming down from the nearby hills, provisions for drinking water, emergency response systems like fire outbreak management within the complex and other facilities.

He directed the officials engaged in the construction to make it one of the most beautiful AIIMS campuses in the country. The Centre has released Rs 757 crore out of the total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,200 crore.

He appreciated Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, who was also present there, for constantly monitoring and supervising the construction works..

