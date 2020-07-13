West Bengal: BJP leader found hanging in North Dinajpur

West Bengal: BJP leader found hanging in North DinajpurPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 09:59 IST
Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, police sources said
"Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation," a senior district police officer said
Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.
