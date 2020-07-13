Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smuggling case:Cong-led UDF to bring no-confidence motion against Left government in Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Monday decided to bring in a no-confidence motion against the state government as part of its protest seeking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation alleging that his office was linked to the recent case of gold smuggling through a diplomatic baggage.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 13-07-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 14:53 IST
Gold smuggling case:Cong-led UDF to bring no-confidence motion against Left government in Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Monday decided to bring in a no-confidence motion against the state government as part of its protest seeking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation alleging that his office was linked to the recent case of gold smuggling through a diplomatic baggage. UDF convener Benni Behanan said the Front has also decided to move a resolution against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan and seek his resignation.

"The UDF meet today has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the government and resolution against the Speaker. The UDF has entrusted the matter with the Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala," Behanan said.

He said the Speaker, who has alleged links with one of the accused in the gold smuggling case, needs to step down. "We will continue our protest seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister.The attempts to protect the accused have become evident now.

The link of the (former) IT secretary, who was also the secretary to the Chief Minister, with one of the accused is clear now," the UDF Convenor alleged. The UDF leader also said that asking him to go on long leave was not any kind of disciplinary action.

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused in the gold smuggling case, were remanded to custody by a NIA court at Kochi on Sunday, a day after their arrest from Bengaluru in connection with the case that has led to a political storm, targeting the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. The NIA had on Saturday taken into custody Suresh and Nair, both of whom were on the run, in connection with the bid to smuggle over 30 kg of gold using diplomatic channels through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Suresh, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, and Nair are among the four people booked by the central agency in connection with the case of smuggling of 30 kg of gold, which arrived in a diplomatic baggage at the airport and was seized by the Customs on July 5. The NIA had on Friday registered FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and said it has taken up the probe as the case has international links and initial inquiries revealing the proceeds of the smuggled gold could be used for financing terrorism in India.

The gold, valued at around Rs 15 crore, was seized by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi. Suresh, Sarith and Nair of Thiruvananthapuram and Fazil Fareed of Ernakulam have been arraigned as accused.

Sarith has already been arrested by the Customs (preventive) department. The state government has also removed senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was the secretary to the Chief Minister and the IT Principal secretary, following allegations that he had close links with the woman suspect.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Frenchman held in Indonesia on child sex charges dies, police say

A French national detained in Indonesia on charges of sexually abusing 305 minors has died in a Jakarta hospital, after what police said on Monday was a suicide bid in his jail cell. Francois Abello Camille, 65, died in a police hospital th...

Spanish judge strikes down confinement for Catalan area over coronavirus

A Spanish judge barred Catalan authorities from confining about 160,000 people to their homes in the city of Lleida and seven other towns as coronavirus cases rose, saying the regional government had exceeded its powers.People will still no...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.DEATHS AND I...

Singapore deports 10 Indians, bars their re-entry for violating circuit breaker rules

The Singapore government has deported 10 Indian nationals, including students, and barred them from re-entering the country for violating the circuit breaker rules enforced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, officials said on Monday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020