Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 500 in Ahmedabad

A fine of Rs 10,000 will also be imposed on paan shop owners if their customers are found spitting in the open near their shops, said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, who was appointed to oversee works related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city. In a release issued on Monday, Gupta said it has been decided to increase the penalty for not wearing masks.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 15:48 IST
Fine for not wearing mask raised to Rs 500 in Ahmedabad

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ahmedabad, the city authorities on Monday raised the penalty for not wearing face mask in a public place to Rs 500 from Rs 200 announced earlier. A fine of Rs 10,000 will also be imposed on paan shop owners if their customers are found spitting in the open near their shops, said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, who was appointed to oversee works related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city.

In a release issued on Monday, Gupta said it has been decided to increase the penalty for not wearing masks. He said a decision to this effect was taken in a meeting with Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar and other senior officers on Monday where they took note of the fact that several people in the city were flouting the mandatory rule of wearing masks in public places.

"People are still not following the mandatory rule of wearing masks, and a number of them still come out without wearing masks. It has been decided to increase the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Moreover, a paan- masala shop owner will be fined Rs 10,000 if his customers are found spitting in the public near his shop," Gupta said. Wearing face masks, not spitting and maintaining social distance in public places are important in the fight against coronavirus, he said.

Gupta also informed that 1.72 lakh people were fined in the city so far for not wearing face masks, and 94 units sealed for not following social distancing and other rules. PTI KA PD GK GK

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Have a staycation in 'superlative' UK, PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to stay at home this summer for a staycation in the superlative United Kingdom rather than travelling abroad to foreign shores.I think this is a great great year for people to have a staycation - ...

Scientists suggest strategies for safe-reopening of economy post lockdown

Scientists have recommended three strategies, including a cycle of lockdown and relaxation, for the safe reopening of economies in low and middle-income countries after months of strict social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic...

U.S. set to carry out first federal execution of prisoner in 17 years

The first execution of a federal prisoner in more than 17 years was due to take place later on Monday, the culmination of an effort by the Trump administration to revive the U.S. governments use of a punishment long mired in legal challenge...

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set ban Huawei from Britains 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with Chinas rising economic and technological ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020