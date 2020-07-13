Bank branch closed after 2 employees test COVID-19 positive

A branch of a nationalised bank in Bowbazar area of the city has been closed after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Monday. The Bowbazar branch of Bank of India has been closed for Monday and Tuesday as sanitisation work is being undertaken, he said, adding that the two employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

"We are waiting for more test results of other employees of the branch to come out today", the official said. An official of All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) said bank employees are getting infected by the virus as the number of footfalls in the branches are high.

"We are appealing to the customers not to come to the branches unless it is required", the AIBOC official said. According to him, the Kharif season is going on and the bank branches will have to distribute 20 lakh Kisan Credit Cards by July 15, adding that money from other central schemes is also being disbursed through the banks.

"It is an extremely pressing situation in this kind of pandemic and we are urging the bank authorities to allow the branches to work with 50 per cent attendance", he said..