Man held for impersonating as UP Vidhan Sabha speaker: Official

A man has been arrested for calling Shahjahanpur superintendent of police while allegedly impersonating as Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hriday Narain Dikshit and seeking some favours from the police official. Shahjahanpur SP Yash Anand on Monday said he received a call on his CUG number on Friday in which one person impersonating as the speaker asked him to meet someone being sent by him

The phone number was put on surveillance and one Gaurav Mishra was arrested from Pubaya police station area, the SP said

Mishra had earlier called District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh and other officials impersonating as politicians, the SP added.