Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next round of Lt Gen-level talks between India and China on Tuesday: Sources

The Indian and Chinese military are scheduled to hold their fourth round of Lt General-level talks on Tuesday with an aim to finalise modalities for the next phase of de-escalation and disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, government sources said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:24 IST
Next round of Lt Gen-level talks between India and China on Tuesday: Sources

The Indian and Chinese military are scheduled to hold their fourth round of Lt General-level talks on Tuesday with an aim to finalise modalities for the next phase of de-escalation and disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, government sources said on Monday. The meeting is set to be held in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they said.

The two sides are also expected to finalise a roadmap for restoration of peace and tranquility in the high-altitude region that witnessed an eight-week bitter standoff between the troops of the two countries. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has already completed pulling back troops from Gogra, Hot Springs and Galwan Valley and significantly thinned down its presence in the ridgeline of Finger Four in the Pangong Tso area in the last one week as demanded by India.

India has been insisting that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers. The formal process of disengagement of troops began last Monday after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day.

On Friday, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks during which both sides resolved to push ahead with "complete disengagement" of troops in eastern Ladakh in a timely manner for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility. At the meeting, it was decided that senior commanders of the two armies will meet "soon" to discuss further steps to "ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation".

The two countries have already held three rounds of Lt General-level talks and the last one took place on June 30 during which both sides agreed on an "expeditious, phased and step wise" de-escalation as a "priority" to end the standoff. The first round of the Lt General talks was held on June 6 during which both sides finalised an agreement to disengage gradually from all the standoff points beginning with Galwan Valley. However, the situation deteriorated following the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments in most areas along the LAC.

The second round of talks took place on June 22. The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

Tensions had escalated in eastern Ladakh around two months back after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9..

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam now has 16 people positive for SARS-CoV-2

Vietnam had only 16 people positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by 6 pm on July 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The country recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the last 12 hour...

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

Poet Varavara Rao moves HC for bail in Elgar Parishad case

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking temporary bail owing to his deteriorating medical condition and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The 80-...

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Moscow Russia, July 13 SputnikANI The industrial production of a coronavirus vaccine in Russia can be expected in the fall at the earliest, albeit forecasting a definite time frame is still premature, Sputnik has learned from Mikhail Schelk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020