Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE wants to see a return of Libya's oil production with safeguards -minister

The LNA added other conditions including the establishment of a "transparent mechanism" to oversee public spending and an audit of the Tripoli-based central bank. The UAE continues to work for an immediate ceasefire and a return to a political process in Libya, Gargash said.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 13-07-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 18:23 IST
UAE wants to see a return of Libya's oil production with safeguards -minister
Representative Image

The United Arab Emirates wants to see a return of Libya's oil production as soon as possible but with safeguards in place to prevent proceeds from fuelling further conflict in the north African country, a senior Emirati official tweeted on Monday. Libya has been divided since 2015 between areas held by an internationally recognised government in Tripoli, backed by Turkey, and a rival administration linked to the Libyan National Army (LNA) in Benghazi, backed by the UAE, Russia and Egypt.

Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, did not directly address accusations by Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) on Sunday that the Gulf state had instructed forces it backs in Libya's civil war to reimpose a blockade of oil exports. Oilfields and export facilities are mostly in territory held by the LNA of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar. But an international agreement says that oil can only be exported by the Tripoli-based NOC, with payments going to the Central Bank there.

Ankara's backing has helped the GNA to drive the LNA from Tripoli, which it had beseiged, and the northwest. Any further advance by the GNA would give it the chance to retake control over Libya's 'oil crescent', the region where most of the OPEC member's energy is produced and exported. NOC resumed force majeure on oil exports after the LNA said on Saturday the blockade would continue despite it having let a tanker load with oil from storage.

It was not clear which safeguards the UAE wants in place but the LNA said it would keep the blockade until oil revenues are channelled into a new bank account based outside the country to then be distributed regionally. The LNA added other conditions including the establishment of a "transparent mechanism" to oversee public spending and an audit of the Tripoli-based central bank.

The UAE continues to work for an immediate ceasefire and a return to a political process in Libya, Gargash said. The Emirati foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

NOC also tried to restart production at the Sharara oilfield, but said this effort was quickly shut down, and it accused Russian mercenaries fighting alongside the LNA of deploying there. Haftar has been losing ground since Turkish support helped GNA forces to push back his 14-month-old assault on the capital Tripoli.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong increases social distancing measures

Hong Kong has banned public gatherings of more than four and required face coverings on public transport as the city battles an increase in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants wont be allowed to offer dine-in services from 6 pm to 5 am, while fitne...

BJP, pro-Hindu outfits seek action against YouTuber for 'denigrating' Lord Muruga

BJP and various Hindu organisations here on Monday sought immediate action against a video channel in the social media for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Lord Muruga. In a memorandum to District Collector K Rajamani, representat...

Madagascar's president says two lawmakers have died from COVID-19

Two lawmakers in Madagascar have died of COVID-19 and at least 25 members of parliament and of the senate have been infected with the virus since the first case was confirmed on the island in March, President Andry Rajoelina said late on Su...

Coronavirus in 2 foreign arrivals raises alarm in Thailand

Health authorities in Thailand are seeking to trace the contacts of two recent foreign arrivals in the country who were infected with the coronavirus and may have violated quarantine rules. The two cases, an Egyptian military officer and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020