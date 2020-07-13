Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Illegal property of rape accused newspaper owner razed

A case was registered on Sunday against the accused Pyare Miya (68), who runs a local newspaper, of raping five minor girls on several occasions. "The illegally constructed marriage garden of the accused was razed after the chief minister expressed his displeasure on this issue in a meeting this morning, telling officials not to spare people involved in crime against girls.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:51 IST
MP: Illegal property of rape accused newspaper owner razed

An illegal property of a rape accused journalist was demolished here on Monday, hours after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed authorities to not spare those involved in crime against girls, an official said. A case was registered on Sunday against the accused Pyare Miya (68), who runs a local newspaper, of raping five minor girls on several occasions.

"The illegally constructed marriage garden of the accused was razed after the chief minister expressed his displeasure on this issue in a meeting this morning, telling officials not to spare people involved in crime against girls. "Following these directives, a team of local administration demolished the marriage garden in afternoon," the official said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Bhopal range, Upendra Jain said, "Five minor girls had complained that Miya had sexually assaulted them on several occasions. Miya was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including rape".

The accused has been on the run, he said. Investigation revealed the accused had encroached upon the government land and developed illegal properties, the ADGP said.

"So, the action has been taken against one such illegally-built building of the accused," he said. Earlier on Sunday, a case was registered against Miya and his accomplice Sweety Vishwakarma (21) after five girls were found roaming around in Ratibad area in a drunken state, police said.

These girls told Childline that Miya had invited them to a birthday party on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in a flat in Shahpura area of the city, a police official said. Meanwhile, state Public Relations Department has cancelled Miya's accreditation as a journalist.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN: Pandemic could push tens of millions into chronic hunger

The United Nations says the ranks of the worlds hungry grew by 10 million last year and warns that the coronavirus pandemic could push as many as 130 million more people into chronic hunger this year. The grim assessment was contained in th...

Swiss club Zurich to field under-21 team

Swiss soccer club Zurich says it will field an under-21 team to try to save the season from being cancelled because the first-team is isolating at home. Zurichs game on Saturday was postponed because multiple players and staff tested positi...

Sudanese forces break up protest camp in Darfur, killing 1

Sudanese security forces violently broke up a protest camp in the war-scarred Darfur region, killing at least protester and wounding a dozen others, including four children, activists said Monday. Authorities said the violence in the town o...

Serie A hopes to allow fans in stadiums before end of season

The Italian soccer league is hoping to allow fans into stadiums before the end of the season. All matches are being played without spectators following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.But a proposal to open stadiums will be sent to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020