Six killed as flood situation worsens in Assam

With these, the total number of people dead in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 76 across the state, of whom, 50 persons were killed by flood and 26 died due to landslides. The ASDMA said over 12.63 lakh people have been affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong districts.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 20:24 IST
Six killed as flood situation worsens in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday with six more persons losing their lives in rain-related incidents, even as the deluge affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person each died at Nowboicha of Lakhimpur, Bajali of Barpeta, Manikpur of Bongaigaon, Rangia of Kamrup, Bokakhat of Golaghat and Sivasagar town of Sivasagar districts. With these, the total number of people dead in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 76 across the state, of whom, 50 persons were killed by flood and 26 died due to landslides.

The ASDMA said over 12.63 lakh people have been affected by the floods in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, West Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong districts. Barpeta is the worst hit with over 5.44 lakh people suffering, followed by South Salmara with nearly 1.92 lakh people and Dhemaji with more than 1.30 lakh people.

Till Sunday, more than 12.97 lakh people have been hit by the deluge across 24 districts of the state.

