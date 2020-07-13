These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm. . DEL96 RJ-5THLD CONG Cong MLAs holed up in Jaipur hotel, doors still open for Pilot Jaipur/New Delhi: Congress MLAs were holed up Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a legislature party meeting, where they expressed support for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion threatens his government. .

DEL48 CONG-RJ-PILOT Rahul, Priyanka in touch with Pilot, trying to placate him: Sources New Delhi: Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are in touch with Sachin Pilot and are trying to placate him, a day after the Rajasthan Deputy CM declared open rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, sources said on Monday. . DES37 HR-BISHNOI-PILOT Do everything to persuade Sachin Pilot, Kuldeep Bishnoi urges Cong leadership Chandigarh: Haryana's Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday urged the Congress leadership to do everything possible to persuade Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying his exit from the party will deal a severe blow to it. DES38 HR-VIRUS-CASES 7 more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana; 689 fresh cases push tally to 21,929 Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported seven more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 308, while 689 fresh cases raised the state's infection tally to 21,929, according to a health department bulletin. .

LGD45 UP-COURT-BABRI-4THLD KALYAN Babri trial: I am innocent, allegations baseless, says Kalyan Singh after hearing Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on Monday accused the then Congress government at the Centre of levelling "false and baseless allegations" against him in the Babri mosque demolition case and said he was "innocent". . DEL98 UP-CONG -LD DISQUALIFICATION UP Vidhan Sabha speaker dismisses pleas to disqualify two Cong MLAs Lucknow: In a major relief to rebel Congress MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Monday rejected their party's pleas to disqualify them. .

DES28 UP-VIRUS-LD CASES 21 deaths, 1,654 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 38,130 Lucknow: Twenty-one more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh as the state reported a record daily spike of 1,654 infections, pushing the total number of cases to 38,130, a senior official said Monday. . DEL76 UP-ENCOUNTER-RELEASE Kanpur ambush: UP police to request court to release wife of Vikas Dubey's aide Kanpur (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police will request the court to release wife of slain criminal Amar Dubey, an associate of gangster Vikas Dubey, in the absence of sufficient evidence against her in connection with the death of eight policemen in Bikru village, a police spokesperson said on Monday. .

DEL97 PB-JAWAN-ARREST Arrest of murder accused uncovered Pak-sponsored drugs smuggling racket involving BSF constable Chandigarh: The arrest of a murder accused last week blew the lid off a Pakistan-sponsored drugs and arms smuggling racket, following which three others, including a BSF constable, were held, the Punjab Police said on Monday. . DES20 PB-VIRUS-LD RESTRICTIONS Punjab bans public gatherings, tightens restrictions on marriage functions Chandigarh: The Punjab government issued revised guidelines on Monday, completely disallowing public gatherings and restricting social gatherings to five attendees and marriages and other functions to 30 instead of the current 50. .

DES22 UKD-VIRUS-PANCHAYAT-RAWAT Battle against coronavirus could be long-drawn-out: Uttarakhand CM Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday warned that the battle against coronavirus could be a long-drawn-out process in which caution and awareness would serve as the most effective weapons. . DES39 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA 90 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally to 3,495 Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday recorded 90 new patients of COVID-19 which pushed its tally of cases to 3,495, the highest for any district in the state so far, official data showed. DES11 NCR-SCHOOL-STUDENT-DEATH 14-year-old girl found hanging at Noida school, parents allege rape, murder Noida (UP): A 14-year-old girl was found hanging at a boarding school in UP's Noida, with her family alleging the she was raped, killed and the body cremated without their consent by the institute management, police said on Monday.