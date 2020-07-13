1 electrocuted in waterlogged Kolkata road as rains continue across Bengal

A person was electrocuted on a water-logged street in Kolkata, even as the meteorological department on Monday forecast that rain will continue in West Bengal over the next few days, but the fury will decrease in the state's northern region where several areas are under water. The 43-year-old man came in contact with a wheelbarrow that was kept close to a street light post on Canal East Road on Sunday night, police said.

He was declared brought dead when taken to the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, they said. Some low-lying areas of Kolkata saw waterlogging owing to heavy rains on Sunday night with the Met department recording 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

A few arterial roads in the city remained waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls during morning rush hours. The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, for the next two days.

The decrease in the intensity of rainfall in the northern region will be due to the shifting of monsoon southeastwards, which is now passing over Dumka and Canning, it said. The districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar, which have been experiencing extremely heavy downpour, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till July 15 morning, the Met said in its forecast.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts during the period, it said. Chepan received the highest rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday at 150 mm, while Barobisha (13 mm), Alipurduar (12 mm), Jalpaiguri (9 mm), Gyalsing, Falakata and Coochbehar (6 mm each) received a good amount of rainfall, the Met said.

Siliguri, the largest city of the region, received 14 mm rainfall, which caused waterlogging in several places. With rivers such as Teesta, Sankosh, Kaljani and Mansai in spate owing to very heavy downpour in catchment areas, several hamlets in these north Bengal districts have been inundated, officials said.

In Jalpaiguri, a road got washed away in the flooding in Malbazar block's Chapadanga area, snapping connectivity of around 3,500 people. The rising water level in the nearby Khulnai river has also been a reason of concern, they said. Local administrations have moved people to safer places from the flooded villages in the region, the officials said.