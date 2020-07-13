Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 electrocuted in waterlogged Kolkata road as rains continue across Bengal

Some low-lying areas of Kolkata saw waterlogging owing to heavy rains on Sunday night with the Met department recording 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday. A few arterial roads in the city remained waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls during morning rush hours.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 21:56 IST
1 electrocuted in waterlogged Kolkata road as rains continue across Bengal

A person was electrocuted on a water-logged street in Kolkata, even as the meteorological department on Monday forecast that rain will continue in West Bengal over the next few days, but the fury will decrease in the state's northern region where several areas are under water. The 43-year-old man came in contact with a wheelbarrow that was kept close to a street light post on Canal East Road on Sunday night, police said.

He was declared brought dead when taken to the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, they said. Some low-lying areas of Kolkata saw waterlogging owing to heavy rains on Sunday night with the Met department recording 65 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

A few arterial roads in the city remained waterlogged, leading to traffic snarls during morning rush hours. The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, for the next two days.

The decrease in the intensity of rainfall in the northern region will be due to the shifting of monsoon southeastwards, which is now passing over Dumka and Canning, it said. The districts of Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar, which have been experiencing extremely heavy downpour, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain till July 15 morning, the Met said in its forecast.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts during the period, it said. Chepan received the highest rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday at 150 mm, while Barobisha (13 mm), Alipurduar (12 mm), Jalpaiguri (9 mm), Gyalsing, Falakata and Coochbehar (6 mm each) received a good amount of rainfall, the Met said.

Siliguri, the largest city of the region, received 14 mm rainfall, which caused waterlogging in several places. With rivers such as Teesta, Sankosh, Kaljani and Mansai in spate owing to very heavy downpour in catchment areas, several hamlets in these north Bengal districts have been inundated, officials said.

In Jalpaiguri, a road got washed away in the flooding in Malbazar block's Chapadanga area, snapping connectivity of around 3,500 people. The rising water level in the nearby Khulnai river has also been a reason of concern, they said. Local administrations have moved people to safer places from the flooded villages in the region, the officials said.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

New animated 'Star Wars' series will debut on Disney+ in 2021

A new animated Star Wars series focused on an elite group of clones will debut on Walt Disney Cos Disney streaming service in 2021, the company announced on Monday.Called Star Wars The Bad Batch, the series will follow the experimental clon...

Cop held for conniving with accused in HP's Kullu

A policeman was arrested for allegedly influencing an ongoing investigation in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, an official said on Monday. The assistant sub-inspector ASI allegedly connived with an accused while investigating a case, afte...

Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon

The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check ris...

Russia's Olympic chief accuses anti-doping agency of financial violations

Russias Olympic Committee accused the countrys anti-doping agency on Monday of presiding over serious financial irregularities, mounting pressure on the organization tasked with clearing up Russias sporting image. Yuri Ganus, the agencys he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020