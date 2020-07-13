Thane COVID-19 count touches 57,004, death toll rises by 35
The COVID-19 count in Thane district reached 57,004 on Monday as 1,700 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while 35 deaths during the day took the toll to 1,651, an official said. Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar saw their counts rise by 233 and 225 respectively," the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 9,733, including 181 deaths..PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:03 IST
The COVID-19 count in Thane district reached 57,004 on Monday as 1,700 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, while 35 deaths during the day took the toll to 1,651, an official said. Mira Bhayander is one short of reaching the 200-mark in deaths while Kalyan is at 198, he added.
"Thane city's COVID-19 tally rose by 333 to reach 13,675 while Kalyan's tally increased by 427 to touch 13,240. Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar saw their counts rise by 233 and 225 respectively," the official said.
In neighboring Palghar district, the number of coronavirus positive cases stood at 9,733, including 181 deaths.
