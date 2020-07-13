Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP issues new quarantine guidelines for COVID-19; Labels

Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, in the COVID Instant Order-64, prescribed a uniform institutional quarantine of seven days for all foreign returnees. Admission in the quarantine centers may be strictly restricted to primary contacts of positive cases who cannot maintain home quarantine.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:04 IST
AP issues new quarantine guidelines for COVID-19; Labels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government has categorized Telangana and Karnataka as "high-risk" states as it issued fresh guidelines for quarantine of people coming into the state from various parts of the country and also abroad as part of measures to fight COVID-19. Hitherto, Karnataka and Telangana were categorized as low-risk but latest statistics indicated that the infection rate in the two neighboring states was on the rise and, hence, they were now classified as high-risk, a government order said.

As many as 661 people who came from Telangana and 81 from Karnataka to AP after Unlock 1.0 tested positive for coronavirus, adding to the 31,103 cases registered in the state so far. Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy, in the COVID Instant Order-64, prescribed a uniform institutional quarantine of seven days for all foreign returnees.

Admission in the quarantine centers may be strictly restricted to primary contacts of positive cases who cannot maintain home quarantine. Those primary contacts who can maintain home quarantine for 14 days may be permitted for the same based on the assessment of the facilities (at home) by the medical officer, he said. For the foreign returnees test might be conducted between the 5th and 7th day (upon arrival) and, based on the result, follow up action be initiated, he added.

He said 10 per cent of people coming into the state by air, rail, and road should be tested on a random basis. However, all the persons coming from other states may be advised strict home quarantine for 14 days, Jawahar Reddy told the district Collectors.

Andhra Pradesh has not opened its inter-state borders yet for movement of persons and obtaining an e-pass for entry into the state is still mandatory. Meanwhile, the AP State Road Transport Corporation has announced it was canceling over 150 inter-state services to Bengaluru in view of the lockdown being imposed in the Garden City from July 15 to 23.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

New animated 'Star Wars' series will debut on Disney+ in 2021

A new animated Star Wars series focused on an elite group of clones will debut on Walt Disney Cos Disney streaming service in 2021, the company announced on Monday.Called Star Wars The Bad Batch, the series will follow the experimental clon...

Cop held for conniving with accused in HP's Kullu

A policeman was arrested for allegedly influencing an ongoing investigation in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, an official said on Monday. The assistant sub-inspector ASI allegedly connived with an accused while investigating a case, afte...

Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon

The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check ris...

Russia's Olympic chief accuses anti-doping agency of financial violations

Russias Olympic Committee accused the countrys anti-doping agency on Monday of presiding over serious financial irregularities, mounting pressure on the organization tasked with clearing up Russias sporting image. Yuri Ganus, the agencys he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020