Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM announces schemes to tackle erosion caused by Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced three schemes, totalling Rs 25 crore to tackle the erosion caused by Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh district. The chief minister also interacted with the affected people and announced that the state government would formulate a rehabilitation policy soon for the flood and erosion-hit landless people. Sonowal said soil erosion has affected many districts in the state and his government has been giving priority on construction of embankments.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:29 IST
Assam CM announces schemes to tackle erosion caused by Brahmaputra

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced three schemes, totalling Rs 25 crore to tackle the erosion caused by Brahmaputra river in Dibrugarh district. The state government had announced three other schemes amounting to Rs 18 crore in December last year which are now in different stages of implementation, an official statement said.

The three new schemes would help to combat erosion in Liting Gaon, Rohmoria Gaon and Bogori Tola Lukasoni Gaon in Rohmoria, it said. The chief minister also interacted with the affected people and announced that the state government would formulate a rehabilitation policy soon for the flood and erosion-hit landless people.

Sonowal said soil erosion has affected many districts in the state and his government has been giving priority on construction of embankments. The state government has been dedicatedly pursuing the objective of permanently solving the issue of flood and erosion in the state and for that purpose, a joint river management mechanism has been already mooted with other Northeastern states and Bhutan, the chief minister said.

Later, he also visited three relief camps in different parts of Dibrugarh where flood-affected people have been provided shelter. Sonowal was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Food Processing Rameswar Teli and the state's Water Resources Minister Keshab Mahanta, besides senior district officials.

PTI DG SOM SOM.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, megastar shares message of gratitude

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to a hospital here with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan after they tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked his fans and well wishers for brightening the darkness of his isolation with their ...

Convert pandemic situation into opportunity to meet SDGs: Niti Aayog VC

There is a need to translate the coronavirus-led pandemic situation into an opportunity to meet the sustainable development goals, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Monday. Kumar was speaking while presenting Voluntary National R...

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000 cr projs in Haryana

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana, the government said on Monday. The web-based function will be presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Ma...

Maoists blow up road in Jharkhand

A road was blown up on Monday by Maoists in Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, police said. They carried out an improvised explosive device IED blast, aimed to target security personnel, and damaged the road, Superintendent of Police Indra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020