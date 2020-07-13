Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Kupwara
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an Army official said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:37 IST
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an Army official said. There have been no reports of any casualties so far.
"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara in the evening hours by firing mortars and other weapons," the official said. The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, he said.
