Body of unidentified man found after blaze at mohalla clinic

A call about the blaze was received at 12.04 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the official. Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said a fire broke out at a "non-operational" mohalla clinic kiosk near the BSNL Bhawan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 22:40 IST
Body of unidentified man found after blaze at mohalla clinic

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a mohalla clinic near Delhi Gate in central Delhi where a fire had broke out, an official said on Monday. A call about the blaze was received at 12.04 am, following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the official.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said a fire broke out at a "non-operational" mohalla clinic kiosk near the BSNL Bhawan. The blaze, which was brought under control by 1 am, is suspected to have started from a wooden rack, but the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, the fire department.

During the firefighting operation, a partially-charred body was recovered from the spot and handed over to the police, Garg said. The identity of the man, who was sleeping inside a non-operational mohalla clinic, is yet to be identified, the police said, adding the body had been kept in a mortuary.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) had been registered against unknown persons and an investigation was underway. PTI AMP HMB.

