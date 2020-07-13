Cop held for conniving with accused in HP's Kullu

A policeman was arrested for allegedly influencing an ongoing investigation in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, an official said on Monday. The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly connived with an accused while investigating a case, after which an FIR was registered against him, the official said.

According to Kullu SP Gaurav Singh, the ASI was nabbed on Sunday under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ASI was produced before a court on Monday, which remanded him to three-day police custody, the superintendent of police added.