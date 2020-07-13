PCI seeks reply from Tripura chief secy over attack on senior journalist's house

The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a reply from the chief secretary of Tripura in connection with the alleged attack on the house of senior journalist Prasantha Charkavarti. Charkavarti is also the general secretary of the Tripura Union of Working Journalists.

PCI chairman Justice C K Prasad has noted with concern the attack on Charkavati's house, the council said in a statement. "While taking suo-motu cognisance of the case, notice for comments have been issued to the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary and the DGP, Tripura in the matter," it said.

According to reports, a group of goons attacked Charkavarti's house in Agartala early this month. While the journalist wasn't home at the time of the attack, his family members were beaten up by the goons..