Provide 3 nutritious, hygienically prepared meals a day to homeless in all shelter homes: PIL in Delhi HC

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Delhi government to provide three nutritious meals a day, including at least one serving of vegetable and fruit, to the urban homeless in all shelter homes in the national capital.

Updated: 14-07-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 01:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Delhi government to provide three nutritious meals a day, including at least one serving of vegetable and fruit, to the urban homeless in all shelter homes in the national capital. The Petitioner (Bandhua Mukti Morcha), a registered organization working for marginalized in the country has approached Delhi High Court seeking direction to respondents to provide age-appropriate nutritious breakfast to children as per Schedule II of the National Food Security Act, 2013 in all shelter homes in Delhi.

It has also sought for distribution of soaps, detergents, hand sanitizers, hand wash and masks to urban homeless in all shelter homes in Delhi. The petition is scheduled to be heard by Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan on Tuesday.

The plea alleged that thousands of urban homeless at shelter homes in Delhi are denied basic food. The respondents have stopped providing cooked meals at shelter homes due to which the homeless including children are starving. The petition moved through advocate Anupradha Singh also mentioned that on July 6, a representation was sent on behalf of the petitioner to the government authorities, however, no reply was received.

The plea alleged that, the meals at shelter homes although inadequate and of poor quality was the only barrier between the homeless and the death due to starvation, and now that the meals have stopped, many are starving, including children as young as 3 years old. This goes on to suggest the insensitivity of the respondents who have abdicated their duty of securing the fundamental rights of the people. Further, the petition stated that the highest rate of mortality due to COVID-19 virus is amongst those with low immune system. The homeless due to generations of poverty, lack of nutrition and poor healthcare have low immunity levels making them one of the most vulnerable to the virus. Therefore, the requirement of a nutritious meal is of paramount importance to the homeless in gaining immunity, which will further help in containing the spread of disease. (ANI)

