COVID-19: Official booked in Madhya Pradesh for flouting health norms at wedding

An FIR was lodged against the Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner on Monday for organising a wedding function at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh on June 30, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the lockdown, whether they are government officials or not," said Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate.

"An FIR has been lodged again the officer for violating social distancing guidelines at a wedding function on June 30 at hotel Gulzar in Madhya Pradesh," he added. He also informed that the state government has reduced the number for attendees of a wedding from 50 to 40, with 20 each permitted from the bride and groom's side. (ANI)