Left Menu
Development News Edition

63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territory's (UT) Health Department.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-07-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 12:32 IST
63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territory's (UT) Health Department. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stands at 1,530, including 684 active cases and 829 recoveries.

So far, 18 lives have been claimed by the infection in the UT. As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country of which 3,11,565 are active cases.

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs seizes narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Delhi airport's new courier terminal

Customs preventive officers have seized narcotics, worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, which were being smuggled into the country from the United States at the Delhi airports new courier terminal, officials said on Tuesday. The seizure was made from ...

Noida: Two criminals injured in gunfight with police, held

Two criminals, together involved in over a dozen cases of robberies and dacoity, were held after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradeshs Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. The gunfight ensued around 2.00 ...

France to soon announce 'exceptional package' to boost India's COVID-19 fight: Envoy

France will soon announce an exceptional package for India, including ventilators and expertise, as part of its efforts to jointly combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the French envoy to India said on Tuesday. In his message on the French Nationa...

South Africa among world's 10 biggest coronavirus outbreaks; tally reaches 287,796

South Africa has announced 11,554 new coronavirus cases and is among the worlds 10 biggest outbreaks, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins UniversitySouth Africa now has 287,796 cases with more than a third in Gauteng province, home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020