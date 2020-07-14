Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: Special NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Faisal Fareed

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Faisal Fareed, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), by a special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-07-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 13:49 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: Special NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against Faisal Fareed
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Faisal Fareed, an accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), by a special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday. The NIA informed the special court that they will hand over the warrant to Interpol as Faisal Fareed is currently in Dubai.

The special NIA court had on Monday sent Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, also accused in the smuggling case, to NIA custody for eight days until July 21. The agency had informed the court that the accused forged seal and emblem of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy to commit the crime. "The documents were forged by Faisal Fareed to ensure diplomatic protection for the baggage. Fareed is the third accused in the case. The gold smuggled into Kerala was not used for jewellery but terror activities. The accused smuggled gold twice in 2019, in two batches of 18 kg and 9 kg," the NIA had submitted.

The NIA had earlier requested the court to allow proceedings for the issuance of a Blue Corner Notice of Interpol (to collect information on suspects) against Fareed. This comes days after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was smuggled in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case gained national attention after the opposition in the state alleged the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office as one of the accused reportedly had connections with the Principal Secretary to CMO who was removed from the post. The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of which three have been arrested. (ANI)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Is The Sims 5 in production? Know what Andrew Wilson talks on imminent video game

Little has been revealed about The Sims 5, but the video game enthusiasts are passionately waiting for its release. Albeit nothing official has been confirmed yet on The Sims 5s release, still there is a ray of hope that a new title is unde...

'30 days of losing you, lifetime of loving you': Rhea Chakraborty pens down note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Going down the memory lane, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty recalled her memories with the departed actor as Rajputs untimely demise completed one month on Tuesday. This marks the Jalebi ac...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks falter on growth concerns as coronavirus cases rise

Emerging markets stocks fell on Tuesday after COVID-19 cases continued to rise globally and economic growth forecasts were cut further, with currencies taking a hit from a firmer dollar as U.S.-China tensions flared.Global coronavirus cases...

Customs seizes narcotics worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from Delhi airport's new courier terminal

Customs preventive officers have seized narcotics, worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, which were being smuggled into the country from the United States at the Delhi airports new courier terminal, officials said on Tuesday. The seizure was made from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020