Noida: Two criminals injured in gunfight with police, held

Rizwan, 21, has at least six FIRs against his name in cases of robbery, theft, and those under the Gangsters Act and the Arms Act, they added. The police said they have recovered two illegal firearms from the duo and the motorcycle has been impounded.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:02 IST
Two criminals, together involved in over a dozen cases of robberies and dacoity, were held after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida early on Tuesday, officials said. The gunfight ensued around 2.00 am near Kulesara border in Phase II police area when the duo was on a motorcycle and got intercepted, they said. "Last week (July 7) a gang of robbers had struck a transformer company here in which a lot of material, including copper and brass-made items, were stolen. They had also lifted a motorcycle," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said.

"An FIR was registered in the case and police teams were in search of the gang. Four of the gang members got arrested earlier but two accused were intercepted around 2 am on Tuesday. They opened fire at the police team and got injured in retaliatory firing," Aggarwal said. The accused have been identified as Pyaar Mohammad, who is a history-sheeter in Ghaziabad and has been absconding since long, and Rizwan, who has multiple cases in Noida, the officer said.

As per the available information, there are eight FIRs lodged against 30-year-old Pyaar Mohammad, including cases of attempted murder and under the Arms Act and the Gangsters Act, the officials said. Rizwan, 21, has at least six FIRs against his name in cases of robbery, theft, and those under the Gangsters Act and the Arms Act, they added.

The police said they have recovered two illegal firearms from the duo and the motorcycle has been impounded. The two were taken to a hospital for treatment after the gunfight, the police added..

