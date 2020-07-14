Left Menu
Interrogation of Kerala Gold Scam accused underway at NIA office

An NIA special court in Kochi on Monday sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to NIA custody for eight days until July 21 in the gold smuggling case. NIA sought 10 days of custody, but Justice P Krishna Kumar granted only eight days.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The interrogation of the two accused -- Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- in the Kerala Gold Scam is underway at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in the city.

Officials from the Income Tax Department have reached the NIA office in order to interrogate the accused.

A NIA special court in Kochi on Monday sent accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to NIA custody for eight days until July 21 in the gold smuggling case. NIA sought 10 days of custody, but Justice P Krishna Kumar granted only eight days.

The agency informed the court that the accused forged seal and emblem of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy to commit the crime. This comes days after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was smuggled in consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram.

The case gained national attention after the opposition in the state alleged the involvement of the Chief Minister's Office, as one of the accused reportedly had connections with the Principal Secretary to CMO who was removed from the post. The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, against four accused persons, of which three have been arrested. (ANI)

