Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj govt on autopilot as CM busy chasing Pilot: Union min Shekhawat

Taking a dig at the crisis-hit Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the dispensation is on autopilot as the chief minister is "busy chasing a Pilot". "Sad to see Rajasthan Govt on auto-pilot because the CM is busy chasing a Pilot," Union Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:01 IST
Raj govt on autopilot as CM busy chasing Pilot: Union min Shekhawat

Taking a dig at the crisis-hit Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said that the dispensation is on autopilot as the chief minister is "busy chasing a Pilot". Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state Congress president chief by the party, has rebelled against Gehlot along with MLAs loyal to him.    "Sad to see Rajasthan Govt on auto-pilot because the CM is busy chasing a Pilot," Union Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat tweeted. Shekhawat is also an MP from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections.

Shekhawat also made a veiled attack on the Gandhi family without taking its name. "Looking at the rebellion clearly indicates that there is a lot of suffocation in the King's palace," Shekhawat tweeted.

"Why does the headmaster's son come first in the class?" he said in another tweet..

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's sovereign wealth fund eyes virus-free airport hubs

Russias sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, is undertaking a pilot project to create coronavirus-free airport hubs in three countries, its Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday. A number of countries ar...

FACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei Technologies Co from Britains 5G network on Tuesday, angering China but delighting U.S. President Donald Trump by signalling that the worlds biggest telecoms equipment maker is no longer wel...

UPDATE 1-John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban

Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huaweis UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the countrys 5G networks later on Tuesday.When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UKs board...

US eyes world power summit for UN anniversary amid crises

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke Monday to his Russian counterpart about convening the leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the State Department said. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020