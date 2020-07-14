Left Menu
1,916 COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hrs

In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,916 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Andhra Pradesh, the state's health department said on Tuesday.

ANI | Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 15:23 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,916 cases of COVID-19 were reported from Andhra Pradesh, the state's health department said on Tuesday. Also, 42 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours - 10 from Anantapur, nine from West Godavari, five each in Chittoor, East Godavari, and Kadapana, three each from Kurnool and Prakasam, two from Vishakapatnam and one from Vizianagaram.

Andhra Pradesh now has a total of 33,019 COVID-19 cases, including 15,144 active cases and 408 deaths. So far, 17,467 recoveries have been reported from the state.

