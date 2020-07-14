Vegetable prices soar in Prayagraj due to heavy rains

With heavy rainfall lashing parts of Uttar Pradesh, middle class and underprivileged families are already having a tough time as basic vegetable prices have shot up sharply. The prices of tomatoes, capsicum and green peas have increased in the past few days due to reduced deliveries because of the monsoon.

"Earlier, vegetables were sold at a nominal price during the lockdown, but now due to rains, they have become expensive due to rains. The potatoes, which we were selling between Rs 24-Rs 25, now they are being sold at Rs 30. The prices of tomatoes have also increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50-60," said one of the traders while speaking to ANI. In Noida also, the prices of the vegetables have increased substantially putting consumer budgets in disarray. (ANI)