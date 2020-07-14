Palghar COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Palghar district crossed the 10,000-mark on Tuesday and reached 10,164 after 431 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior official said. The district also reported seven more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 188, he said.

On July 1, the case count in the district was 5,239 and 134 deaths were reported till then, the official from the collectorate said. Out of the total 10,164 cases so far in Palghar, 8,338 were reported from the Vasai-Virar civic limits alone and the remaining 1,826 from rural areas of the district.

Besides, the Vasai-Virar civic limits also reported 165 deaths due to the viral infection while the rural areas reported 23 fatalities, the official said. The overall recovery rate in the district on Tuesday was 70.21 percent and the death rate was 1.85 percent, as per the data.