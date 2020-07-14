Quarantined labourer dies of snake bite in Chhattisgarh
A 25-year-old migrant worker died after allegedly being bitten by a snake at a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday. Dhansingh was bitten by a poisonous snake while he was asleep in a room at a quarantine centre in a government school at Lengi village late on Monday, said R K Rana, station house officer of Pasaan police station said.
The victim died in the early hours of Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pendra town, he added. The deceased had returned from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month along with four other people from his village and was quarantined in the government school for 14 days, as a precautionary measure, the SHO said.
A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, he added. Incidents of suicide by migrant workers and deaths due to snake bite in quarantine facilities have been reported from Mugeli, Rajnandgaon, Balodabazar and Gariaband districts in the last two months.
