Bihar reports 1,432 new COVID-19 cases
According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases has reached 18,853 in the state, with 12,364 patients recovered from the viral infection.
Taking account of the rising number of cases, the Bihar government has announced a 16-day lockdown the state today. (ANI)
