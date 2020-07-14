Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar reports 1,432 new COVID-19 cases

Bihar reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 18,853 on Tuesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-07-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 18:22 IST
Bihar reports 1,432 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar reported 1,432 new COVID-19 cases taking the total to 18,853 on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases has reached 18,853 in the state, with 12,364 patients recovered from the viral infection.

Taking account of the rising number of cases, the Bihar government has announced a 16-day lockdown the state today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Movie gives Eric Garner's family the trial they never got

Art is giving Eric Garners family the trial the U.S. justice system never provided them.American Trial The Eric Garner Story depicts the trial that did not happen after a white New York police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was videotaped using ...

Japan says coronavirus adds to security threat by China

China is pushing harder to make territorial claims in the regional seas and even using the coronavirus pandemic to expand its influence and take strategic superiority, posing a greater threat to Japan and the region, Japans government said....

NIA arrests key accused in Jharkhand's PLFI terror funding case

The NIA has arrested a key accused in the PLFI terror funding case for his alleged involvement in converting extortion money into legitimate means using a dubious company, an official said. Fuleshwar Gope, 44, a resident of Jharkhands Gumla...

51 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, tally rises to 896

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 896, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the 51 new cases, 24 were reported from Kohima, 20 from Peren, three in Dimapur, two in Longleng ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020