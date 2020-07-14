26 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tripura, total 2,094

Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,094, officials said on Tuesday. A total of 1,475 patients have recovered from the disease so far, reducing the number of active cases to 603, they said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 12 were reported from West Tripura district followed by five from Sepahijala district, three from Khowai district, two each west Tripura and Gomti district and one each North Tripura and Dhalai district, the officials said. Two people, who were suffering from respiratory ailment, have so far died in the state.

Meanwhile, senior minister and cabinet spokesperson Ratan Nath said in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, the Tripura government has decided to carry out rapid antigen tests. "The new antigen detection kits were used by health workers at the Agartala railway station and other places from July 10 to July 13, and so far 1,614 people were tested. This type of testing gives faster results," he told reporters at the civil secretariat.